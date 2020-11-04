Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $75,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 71,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70.

