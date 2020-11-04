Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HSBC by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of -225.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

