Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 150.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 238.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $97.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238,898 shares of company stock valued at $799,198,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

