Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 221.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 359.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 1,997,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,797,000 after buying an additional 1,446,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after buying an additional 1,076,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,670,000 after buying an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.