2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWOU. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 2U by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 7.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of TWOU opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

