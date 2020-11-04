Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

