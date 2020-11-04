Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 72 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Seagen by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 851.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 185.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,464,970.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,184 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.24.

SGEN opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.80. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.