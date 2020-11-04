RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 416.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in RPM International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPM stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

