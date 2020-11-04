Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.25 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $540,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $2,551,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

