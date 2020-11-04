Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

