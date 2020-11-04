Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 69.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 7.0% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Barclays by 11.0% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 723,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.