Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.