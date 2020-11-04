Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 128 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $360.96 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

