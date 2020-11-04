Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,325.00 ($22,375.00).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 25,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($22,178.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

