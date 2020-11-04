Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,325.00 ($22,375.00).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 25,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($22,178.57).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.10.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (TGF.AX) Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

