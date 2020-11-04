Martin Cross Buys 177,727 Shares of OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) (ASX:OSL) Stock

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) (ASX:OSL) insider Martin Cross purchased 177,727 shares of OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,881.78 ($17,772.70).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

OncoSil Medical Limited (OSL.AX) Company Profile

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for pancreatic and liver cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device that implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of cancer.

