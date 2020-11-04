George Leslie Brack Sells 155,596 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock opened at C$1.71 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.34 million and a P/E ratio of -46.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.69.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

