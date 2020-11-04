Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given a C$1,500.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,447.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,491.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,498.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.51. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1 year high of C$1,637.22.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

