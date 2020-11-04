Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$1,650.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,600.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,447.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.51. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1,076.34 and a 12-month high of C$1,637.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,491.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,498.01.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.4599976 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

