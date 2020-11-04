American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder International Group I. American Buys 625,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American International Group stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after buying an additional 4,404,178 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after buying an additional 2,202,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after buying an additional 2,081,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,454,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

