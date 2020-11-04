Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) Given Sector Perform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

FEC stock opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.18. Frontera Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$113.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Co. (FEC.TO) Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

