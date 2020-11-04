Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$1.40 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

