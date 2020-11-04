Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells 121,096 Shares of Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEE opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $77.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,092,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,031,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,306 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,311,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

