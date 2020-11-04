Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$1.30 by Analysts at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders acquired 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690 over the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

