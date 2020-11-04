Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$36.50 price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.07.

TSE:CPX opened at C$32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.20. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -46.91.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

