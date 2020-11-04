Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$1.45 by Analysts at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.45 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.47. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,148,013.20. Insiders have purchased a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,690 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.