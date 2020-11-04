Mark J. Bolus Sells 2,640 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Community Bank System stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,504,000 after purchasing an additional 342,692 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $1,499,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 25.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.