Reviewing Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (OTCMKTS:AVAL)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 9.67% 7.45% 0.84%

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jefferson Security Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $8.44 billion 0.61 $910.32 million $0.82 5.66

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank.

Summary

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S beats Jefferson Security Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement account, certificates of deposit, and overdraft protection products. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage and construction, commercial, and other loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, and credit and debit card services, as well as provides security tips. It serves customers through its main office and four full-service offices located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. The company was formerly known as Jefferson Savings Bank and changed its name to Jefferson Security Bank in 1909. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

