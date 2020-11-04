Analyzing Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and FirstService (OTCMKTS:FSV)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonovia and FirstService’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.26 billion 11.41 $1.28 billion $1.20 27.39 FirstService $2.41 billion 2.48 -$251.61 million ($6.51) -21.06

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than FirstService. FirstService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 86.01% 13.28% 4.99% FirstService 2.21% 13.66% 2.95%

Dividends

Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vonovia pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstService has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vonovia and FirstService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 3 4 0 2.57

FirstService has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.46%. Given FirstService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FirstService is more favorable than Vonovia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of FirstService shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstService beats Vonovia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 416,236 residential units; 138,176 garages and parking spaces; and 6,748 commercial units, as well as managed 78,691 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets locations and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

