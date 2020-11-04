Corinna Lathan Sells 2,868 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corinna Lathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $94,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

