William W. Pringle Sells 5,649 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Fortive by 22.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 25.5% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

