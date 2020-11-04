ValuEngine Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Hold

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE:PINS opened at $59.58 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,769,417 shares of company stock worth $192,898,753.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 275.1% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 233.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,481,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after buying an additional 1,037,621 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

