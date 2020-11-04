Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $57.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.