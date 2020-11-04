Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.
Shares of MTX opened at $57.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
