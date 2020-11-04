Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PARR stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $436.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

