PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

PHM stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

