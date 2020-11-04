Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Panhandle Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Shares of PHX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,070.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,862.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

