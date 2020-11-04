Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $951.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 122,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

