Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup upgraded Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.33 on Monday. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 213,323 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 654,474 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

