New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE NWHM opened at $5.21 on Monday. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.81.
New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.
About New Home
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
