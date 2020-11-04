New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NWHM opened at $5.21 on Monday. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Home in the second quarter worth $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Home in the first quarter worth $38,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Home during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Home by 9,689.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.