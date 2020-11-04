Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report sales of $478.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.07 million and the lowest is $464.03 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $448.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

