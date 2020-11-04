ValuEngine Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to Sell

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $350.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,235,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 103,860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 60.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

