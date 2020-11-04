Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $79.98 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.