Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to “Buy”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter fiscal 2021, Dr. Reddy’s top line decreased year-over-year growth while the bottom line rose. During the quarter, the company saw gradual recovery in the market demand across India, Russia and other markets after a low demand in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, although the demand is yet to fully recover to pre-covid levels. As of Sep 30, cumulatively, 94 generic filings are pending for approval with the Food and rugAdministrtion (FDA) (92 abbreviated New Drug Applications [ANDAs] and 2 two new drug applications). Of these 92 ANDAs, 50 are Para IVs and 26 have first-to-file status. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. The company is divesting non-core assets to channelize its sources to increase profitability.However, generic competition remains a concern for the company.”

RDY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

RDY stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

