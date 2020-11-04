Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Raised to $14.25 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 190.80 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

