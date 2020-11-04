Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of MC opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,364 shares of company stock worth $3,363,082. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $731,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $39,311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

