UBS Group Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Buy

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $202.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ResMed has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 74.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 21.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,116,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

