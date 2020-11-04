Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

SHLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.