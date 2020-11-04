ValuEngine Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to “Buy”

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

MEC opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $204.20 million, a PE ratio of 169.67 and a beta of 0.22. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $108,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

