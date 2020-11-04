Credit Suisse Group Increases Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $22.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.