Rosenblatt Securities Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $55.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of PINS opened at $59.58 on Monday. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $43,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,769,417 shares of company stock worth $192,898,753 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after buying an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

