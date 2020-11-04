Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
MFG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.
NYSE:MFG opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
