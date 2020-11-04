Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MFG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,041,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 179,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

